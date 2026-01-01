Menu
Martin Lawrence
Awards and nominations of Martin Lawrence
Razzie Awards 2012 Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
