Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Lawrence
Awards
Awards and nominations of Martin Lawrence
Martin Lawrence
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Martin Lawrence
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
