Vivien Leigh
Awards and nominations of Vivien Leigh
Awards and nominations of Vivien Leigh
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1952
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1953
Best British Actress
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1951
Best Actress
Winner
