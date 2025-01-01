Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Vivien Leigh Awards

Vivien Leigh
Awards and nominations of Vivien Leigh
Academy Awards, USA 1952 Academy Awards, USA 1952
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1940 Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1952 Golden Globes, USA 1952
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1953 BAFTA Awards 1953
Best British Actress
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1951 Venice Film Festival 1951
Best Actress
Winner
