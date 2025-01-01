Menu
Awards and nominations of Christian Slater

Awards and nominations of Christian Slater
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992 Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Kiss
Winner
Most Desirable Male
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
