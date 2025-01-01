Menu
Michael Palin
Awards and nominations of Michael Palin
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984 BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Original Song
Nominee
 Best Original Song
Nominee
