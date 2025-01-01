Menu
Awards and nominations of Gabourey Sidibe

Gabourey Sidibe
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
