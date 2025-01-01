Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Gabourey Sidibe
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gabourey Sidibe
Gabourey Sidibe
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gabourey Sidibe
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree