Peter Sarsgaard
Awards
Peter Sarsgaard
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
