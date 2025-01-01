Menu
Peter Sarsgaard Awards

Awards and nominations of Peter Sarsgaard

Peter Sarsgaard
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023 Venice Film Festival 2023
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
