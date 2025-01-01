Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Guy Ritchie
Persons
Guy Ritchie
Awards
Awards and nominations of Guy Ritchie
Guy Ritchie
Awards and nominations of Guy Ritchie
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Director
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best New Filmmaker
Winner
