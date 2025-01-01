Menu
Russell Brand
Awards and nominations of Russell Brand
Awards and nominations of Russell Brand
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
