Elisabeth Shue
Awards
Elisabeth Shue
Awards and nominations of Elisabeth Shue
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
