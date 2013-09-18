Menu
The Last Days on Mars - trailer
The Last Days on Mars. Trailer

Publication date: 18 September 2013
The Last Days on Mars – A group of astronaut explorers succumb one by one to a mysterious and terrifying force while collecting specimens on Mars.
6.2 The Last Days on Mars
The Last Days on Mars Thriller, Sci-Fi, 2013, Great Britain
