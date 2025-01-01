Menu
Awards and nominations of Topher Grace

Topher Grace
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
