Topher Grace
Awards
Awards and nominations of Topher Grace
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
