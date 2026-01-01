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Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Meyers Awards

Awards and nominations of Nancy Meyers

Nancy Meyers
Awards and nominations of Nancy Meyers
Academy Awards, USA 1981 Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
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