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Kinoafisha
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Nancy Meyers
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nancy Meyers
Nancy Meyers
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Nancy Meyers
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
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