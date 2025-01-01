Menu
Awards and nominations of Luc Besson

Luc Besson
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1986 BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Foreign Language Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023 Venice Film Festival 2023
Graffetta d'Oro for Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Queer Lion
Nominee
