Marilyn Monroe
Awards and nominations of Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
Golden Globes, USA 1962
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1954
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
