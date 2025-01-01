Menu
Awards

Awards and nominations of Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe
Awards and nominations of Marilyn Monroe
Golden Globes, USA 1962 Golden Globes, USA 1962
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1960 Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1954 Golden Globes, USA 1954
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1957 Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958 BAFTA Awards 1958
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956 BAFTA Awards 1956
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
