Kinoafisha Persons Virginia Madsen Awards

Awards and nominations of Virginia Madsen

Virginia Madsen
Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
