Kinoafisha
Persons
Kelly Preston
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2019
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
