Awards and nominations of David Morse

David Morse
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
