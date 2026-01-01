Menu
David Morse
Awards
Awards and nominations of David Morse
David Morse
Awards and nominations of David Morse
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
