Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Guy Pearce Awards

Awards and nominations of Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce
Awards and nominations of Guy Pearce
Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more