Guy Pearce
Awards
Awards and nominations of Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce
Awards and nominations of Guy Pearce
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
