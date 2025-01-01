Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Hugo Weaving Awards

Awards and nominations of Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving
Awards and nominations of Hugo Weaving
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
