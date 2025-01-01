Menu
Djimon Hounsou
Awards
Awards and nominations of Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou
Awards and nominations of Djimon Hounsou
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
