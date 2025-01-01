Menu
Vanessa Hudgens
Awards
Awards and nominations of Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Breakthrough Performance Female
Nominee
