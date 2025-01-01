Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Bay
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Bay
Michael Bay
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Bay
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Director
Winner
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Director
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Picture
Nominee
Worst Director
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree