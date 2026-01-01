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Johnny Knoxville
Awards
Awards and nominations of Johnny Knoxville
Johnny Knoxville
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Johnny Knoxville
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
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