Patrick Swayze
Awards and nominations of Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
