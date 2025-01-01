Menu
Awards and nominations of Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990 Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
