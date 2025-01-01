Menu
Awards and nominations of Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich
Razzie Awards 2013 Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998 Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992 Razzie Awards 1992
Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Fight
Nominee
