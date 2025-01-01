Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Milla Jovovich
Awards
Awards and nominations of Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Milla Jovovich
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992
Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Fight
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree