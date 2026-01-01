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Kinoafisha
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Matthew Fox
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matthew Fox
Matthew Fox
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Matthew Fox
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
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