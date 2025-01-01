Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jake Gyllenhaal
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jake Gyllenhaal
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree