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Andy Tennant
Andy Tennant Andy Tennant
Kinoafisha Persons Andy Tennant

Andy Tennant

Andy Tennant

Date of Birth
7 April 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
City of Chicago, the United States of America

Popular Films

The Kominsky Method 7.9
The Kominsky Method (2018)
Anna and the King 7.6
Anna and the King (1999)
Ever After 7.3
Ever After (1998)

Filmography

Unit 234 6.2
Unit 234 Unit 234
Thriller 2024, Canada / USA
Bookie 7.3
Bookie
Comedy 2023, USA
The Secret: Dare to Dream 6.6
The Secret: Dare to Dream The Secret: Dare to Dream
Drama 2020, USA
Watch trailer
The Kominsky Method 7.9
The Kominsky Method
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Wild Oats 6.4
Wild Oats Wild Oats
Drama, Comedy, Action 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Betas 6.7
Betas
Comedy 2013, USA
The Bounty Hunter 6.5
The Bounty Hunter The Bounty Hunter
Comedy, Romantic, Action 2010, USA
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Fool's Gold 6.5
Fool's Gold Fool's Gold
Action, Romantic, Adventure 2008, USA
Watch trailer
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