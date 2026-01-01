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Andy Tennant
Andy Tennant
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andy Tennant
Andy Tennant
Andy Tennant
Date of Birth
7 April 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Place of Birth
City of Chicago, the United States of America
Popular Films
7.9
The Kominsky Method
(2018)
7.6
Anna and the King
(1999)
7.3
Ever After
(1998)
Filmography
6.2
Unit 234
Unit 234
Thriller
2024, Canada / USA
7.3
Bookie
Comedy
2023, USA
6.6
The Secret: Dare to Dream
The Secret: Dare to Dream
Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
The Kominsky Method
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
6.4
Wild Oats
Wild Oats
Drama, Comedy, Action
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Betas
Comedy
2013, USA
6.5
The Bounty Hunter
The Bounty Hunter
Comedy, Romantic, Action
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Fool's Gold
Fool's Gold
Action, Romantic, Adventure
2008, USA
Watch trailer
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