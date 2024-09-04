Menu
Unit 234
1 poster
Unit 234

Unit 234

Unit 234 18+
Synopsis

While working the night shift alone, Laurie Saltair discovers a comatose man, Clayton, in Unit 234 of her family’s storage facility. What transpires is a thrill ride of a cat-and-mouse game for Laurie and Clayton to survive the night.
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 30 September 2024
World premiere 4 September 2024
Release date
4 September 2024 Philippines R-16
12 September 2024 Qatar
12 September 2024 UAE TBC
7 November 2024 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $17,231
Production Red A Entertainment, Fat Larry Productions, Productivity Media
Also known as
Unit 234, 234-es egység, Kóje 234, The Lock Up, Unit 234: The Lock Up, Unit 234: The Lockup, Сховище 234, Ячейка 234
Director
Andy Tennant
Andy Tennant
Cast
Don Johnson
Don Johnson
Jack Huston
Jack Huston
Isabelle Fuhrman
Isabelle Fuhrman
Christopher James Baker
James DuMont
James DuMont
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb
