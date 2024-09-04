While working the night shift alone, Laurie Saltair discovers a comatose man, Clayton, in Unit 234 of her family’s storage facility. What transpires is a thrill ride of a cat-and-mouse game for Laurie and Clayton to survive the night.
CountryCanada / USA
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere30 September 2024
World premiere4 September 2024
Release date
4 September 2024
Philippines
R-16
12 September 2024
Qatar
12 September 2024
UAE
TBC
7 November 2024
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross$17,231
ProductionRed A Entertainment, Fat Larry Productions, Productivity Media
Also known as
Unit 234, 234-es egység, Kóje 234, The Lock Up, Unit 234: The Lock Up, Unit 234: The Lockup, Сховище 234, Ячейка 234