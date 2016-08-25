Menu
Wild Oats - trailer in russian
Publication date: 25 August 2016
Wild Oats – Everything changes for Eva when she receives a life insurance check accidentally made out for $5,000,000 instead of the expected $50 thousand. She and her best friend take the money and head out for the adventure of a lifetime.
6.4 Wild Oats
Wild Oats Drama, Comedy, Action, 2015, USA
