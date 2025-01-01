Menu
Leslie Nielsen
Awards and nominations of Leslie Nielsen
Leslie Nielsen
Awards
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Kiss
Nominee
