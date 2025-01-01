Menu
Freddie Highmore
Awards and nominations of Freddie Highmore
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Breakthrough Male
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
