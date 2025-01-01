Menu
Awards and nominations of Alain Delon

Alain Delon
Cannes Film Festival 2019 Cannes Film Festival 2019
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1995 Berlin International Film Festival 1995
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
