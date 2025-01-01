Menu
Alain Delon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1995
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
