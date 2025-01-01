Menu
Awards and nominations of Jason Biggs

Jason Biggs
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Line
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
