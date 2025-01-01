Menu
Josh Hartnett
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
