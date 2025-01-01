Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jason Reitman
Jason Reitman
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jason Reitman
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2016
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2007
People's Choice Award
Nominee
