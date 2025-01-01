Menu
Awards and nominations of Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2016 Sundance Film Festival 2016
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2007 Toronto International Film Festival 2007
People's Choice Award
Nominee
