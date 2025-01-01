Menu
Rachel Weisz
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz
Awards and nominations of Rachel Weisz
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1998
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
