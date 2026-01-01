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Poster of Surzhekey: Angel of Death
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Surzhekey: Angel of Death
6.3

Surzhekey: Angel of Death

, 1991
Surzhekey - angel smerti
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Surzhekey: Angel of Death
6.3

Synopsis

Story of a small Kazakh community in the 1930s terrorized by a Red Army soldier whose task it is to force them to collectivize and to eliminate “kulaks.”

Cast

Zhanas Iskakov
Nurmukhan Zhanturin
Shamshagui Mendiyarova
Bakhytzhan Alpeisov
Bakhytzhan Alpeisov
Meirman Nurekeyev
Director Damir Manabai
Writer Damir Manabai, Smagul Yelubayev
Composer Adil Bestybayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 1 April 1991
Release date
1 April 1991 Kazakhstan
Production Katarsis
Also known as
Surzhekey - angel smerti, Surzhekei - Dödens ängel, Surzhekey: Angel of Death, Άγγελος θανάτου

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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