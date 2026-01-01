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6.3
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Surzhekey: Angel of Death
6.3
Surzhekey: Angel of Death
, 1991
Surzhekey - angel smerti
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Synopsis
Story of a small Kazakh community in the 1930s terrorized by a Red Army soldier whose task it is to force them to collectivize and to eliminate “kulaks.”
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Cast
Zhanas Iskakov
Nurmukhan Zhanturin
Shamshagui Mendiyarova
Bakhytzhan Alpeisov
Meirman Nurekeyev
Director
Damir Manabai
Writer
Damir Manabai
,
Smagul Yelubayev
Composer
Adil Bestybayev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
1991
World premiere
1 April 1991
Release date
1 April 1991
Kazakhstan
Production
Katarsis
Also known as
Surzhekey - angel smerti, Surzhekei - Dödens ängel, Surzhekey: Angel of Death, Άγγελος θανάτου
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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