The Rose: Come Back to Me is an intimate documentary chronicling the remarkable journey of The Rose — from their humble beginnings as a South Korean indie band to their rise as a global sensation. Irresistibly magnetic, the film captures the band’s enchanting music and the deep bond between its members.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere14 February 2026
Release date
14 February 2026
Kazakhstan
12+
14 February 2026
Poland
ProductionArtemis Rising Foundation, Brevity Films, HYBE America