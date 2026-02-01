Menu
Poster of The Rose: Come Back to Me
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Rose: Come Back to Me

The Rose: Come Back to Me

The Rose: Come Back to Me 18+
Synopsis

The Rose: Come Back to Me is an intimate documentary chronicling the remarkable journey of The Rose — from their humble beginnings as a South Korean indie band to their rise as a global sensation. Irresistibly magnetic, the film captures the band’s enchanting music and the deep bond between its members.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 February 2026
Release date
14 February 2026 Kazakhstan 12+
14 February 2026 Poland
Production Artemis Rising Foundation, Brevity Films, HYBE America
Also known as
The Rose: Come Back to Me
Director
Eugene Yi
Cast
Dojoon
Hajoon
Jaehyeong
Woosung
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.7
Rate 10 votes
9.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
