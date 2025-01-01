Menu
A night club owner becomes infatuated with a torch singer and frames his best friend/manager for embezzlement when the chanteuse falls in love with him.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1948
Worldwide Gross $4,467
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Road House, Jeftys bar, La taberna del camino, La femme aux cigarettes, Nachtclub-Lilly, A Taberna do Caminho, A Taverna do Caminho, Com o Amor Nasceu o Ódio, Dark Love, Egrapsa me aima ti zoi mou, El parador del camino, I quattro rivali, Jeftyn kapakka, Kafana pored puta, Pridorozhnoye zavedeniye, Taverna de la sosea, Teeäärne söögikoht, Έγραψα με αίμα τη ζωή μου, Придорожное заведение
Jean Negulesco
Ida Lupino
Cornel Wilde
Celeste Holm
Richard Widmark
O.Z. Whitehead
7.2
7.2 IMDb
