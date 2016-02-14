Menu
Poster of The World of Us
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The World of Us

The World of Us

Woorideul 18+
Synopsis

A bullied girl becomes friends with a new kid during a break, but when classes start up again, their new friendship is nearly ruined when the bullying continues.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 21 November 2016
World premiere 14 February 2016
Release date
16 June 2016 South Korea ALL
Worldwide Gross $243,825
Production ATO Film
Also known as
Woorideul, The World of Us, Buitenspel, Cały nasz świat, Det här är vår värld, In unserer Welt, Najin svet, Nasz świat, Nuestro mundo, O Nosso Mundo, Uri deul, Urideul, Watashi-tachi, Woori deul, Wuri deul, Wurideul, В нашем мире, わたしたち, 我们的世界
Director
Yoon Ga-eun
Cast
Choi Soo-in
Hye-in Seol
Seo-Yeon Lee
Kim Chae-yeon
Hye-jin Jang
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
