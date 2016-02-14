A bullied girl becomes friends with a new kid during a break, but when classes start up again, their new friendship is nearly ruined when the bullying continues.
CountrySouth Korea
Runtime1 hour 35 minutes
Production year2016
Online premiere21 November 2016
World premiere14 February 2016
Release date
16 June 2016
South Korea
ALL
Worldwide Gross$243,825
ProductionATO Film
Also known as
Woorideul, The World of Us, Buitenspel, Cały nasz świat, Det här är vår värld, In unserer Welt, Najin svet, Nasz świat, Nuestro mundo, O Nosso Mundo, Uri deul, Urideul, Watashi-tachi, Woori deul, Wuri deul, Wurideul, В нашем мире, わたしたち, 我们的世界