Narges Shahid Kalhor is a director seeking to be rid of the "Shahid" (martyrs), who are too heavy a burden. From Bavarian bureaucracy and therapy to dancing with Iran’s past generations and their long shadows, she twirls through a heady autofiction.
CountryGermany
Runtime1 hour 24 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere16 February 2024
Release date
1 March 2025
Croatia
1 August 2024
Germany
Budget€500,000
ProductionDas kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF), Michael Kalb Filmproduktion, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)