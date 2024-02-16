Menu
Poster of Shahid
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Shahid

Shahid

Shahid 18+
Synopsis

Narges Shahid Kalhor is a director seeking to be rid of the "Shahid" (martyrs), who are too heavy a burden. From Bavarian bureaucracy and therapy to dancing with Iran’s past generations and their long shadows, she twirls through a heady autofiction.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 16 February 2024
Release date
1 March 2025 Croatia
1 August 2024 Germany
Budget €500,000
Production Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF), Michael Kalb Filmproduktion, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Shahid
Director
Narges Kalhor
Cast
Baharak Abdolifard
Nima Nazarinia
Saleh Rozati
Thomas Sprekelsen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
