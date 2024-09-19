Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Plague
The Plague
The Plague
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Horror
The Plague
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
19 September 2024
Release date
19 September 2024
Russia
Кинологистика
Production
Amma Production
Also known as
Chuma, Plague, The Plague, Чума
Director
Dmitry Davydov
Cast
Fyodor Sergeev
Vyacheslav Ustinov
Perfil Chuprov
Georgiy Bessonov
Evgeniy Nikolaev
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.7
Rate
17
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
User
22 September 2024, 21:04
☹️
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Plague
Trailer
1
1
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree