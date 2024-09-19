Menu
Poster of The Plague
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Plague

The Plague

The Plague 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
The Plague - trailer
The Plague  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 19 September 2024
Release date
19 September 2024 Russia Кинологистика
Production Amma Production
Also known as
Chuma, Plague, The Plague, Чума
Director
Dmitry Davydov
Dmitry Davydov
Cast
Fyodor Sergeev
Vyacheslav Ustinov
Perfil Chuprov
Georgiy Bessonov
Georgiy Bessonov
Evgeniy Nikolaev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 17 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Plague - trailer
The Plague Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
