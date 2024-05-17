Menu
Gu
Gu
Gu
18+
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 7 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
17 May 2024
Release date
17 May 2024
India
30 May 2024
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$1,737
Production
Manian Pillai Raju Productions
Also known as
Gu, Gulikan
Director
Manu Radhakrishnan
Cast
Deva Nandha
Saiju Kurup
Maniyanpilla Raju
Kanchan
Ramesh Pisharody
Film rating
9.2
Rate
10
votes
8.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
