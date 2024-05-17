Menu
Gu 18+
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 17 May 2024
Release date
17 May 2024 India
30 May 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $1,737
Production Manian Pillai Raju Productions
Also known as
Director
Manu Radhakrishnan
Cast
Deva Nandha
Saiju Kurup
Maniyanpilla Raju
Kanchan
Ramesh Pisharody
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.2
Rate 10 votes
8.6 IMDb
