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Poster of Korporatsiya Morozov
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Korporatsiya Morozov
5.2

Korporatsiya Morozov

, 2023
Korporatsiya Morozov
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Korporatsiya Morozov
5.2

Cast

Aleksandr Oblasov
Aleksandr Oblasov
Viktor Dobronravov
Viktor Dobronravov
Grabitel
Irina Apeksimova
Irina Apeksimova
Direktor uchilishcha
Aleksandr Azyrankulov
Aleksandr Azyrankulov
Kurer Rashid
Grigoriy Bagrov
Grigoriy Bagrov
Polezhaev-Kutuzov
Raisa Dmitrenko
Sosedka
Elizaveta Dmitrieva
Anna v detstve
Fyodor Dobronravov
Fyodor Dobronravov
Glavnyy Ded Moroz
Ivan Dobronravov
Ivan Dobronravov
Vor
Sergey Frolov
Politseyskiy Zhmykh
Vladimir Ivaniy
Ded Moroz Ekaterinburg
Director Mariya Tikhonova
Writer Aleksey Tikhonov, Mariya Tikhonova
Composer Artyom Vasilev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Berg Sound
Also known as
Korporatsiya Morozov, Корпорация Морозов

Film rating

5.2
Rate 14 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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