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5.2
Kinoafisha
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Korporatsiya Morozov
5.2
Korporatsiya Morozov
, 2023
Korporatsiya Morozov
Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.2
Cast
Aleksandr Oblasov
Viktor Dobronravov
Grabitel
Irina Apeksimova
Direktor uchilishcha
Aleksandr Azyrankulov
Kurer Rashid
Grigoriy Bagrov
Polezhaev-Kutuzov
Raisa Dmitrenko
Sosedka
Elizaveta Dmitrieva
Anna v detstve
Fyodor Dobronravov
Glavnyy Ded Moroz
Ivan Dobronravov
Vor
Sergey Frolov
Politseyskiy Zhmykh
Vladimir Ivaniy
Ded Moroz Ekaterinburg
Director
Mariya Tikhonova
Writer
Aleksey Tikhonov
,
Mariya Tikhonova
Composer
Artyom Vasilev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2023
Production
Berg Sound
Also known as
Korporatsiya Morozov, Корпорация Морозов
More
Film rating
5.2
Rate
14
votes
4.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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