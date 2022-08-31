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Poster of Lisa
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Lisa
5.4

Lisa

, 2022
Come le tartarughe
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Lisa
5.4

Synopsis

Rome, historic center. Daniele, Lisa and two children: Sveva, a teenage girl, and Paolo, a seven-year old boy. A perfect family and a life that seems perfect. But it is not. One day Daniele empties his side of the wardrobe and leaves.

Cast

Edoardo Boschetti
Paolo
Sandra Collodel
Nonna Franca
Monica Dugo
Lisa
Francesco Gheghi
Francesco Gheghi
Luca
Romana Maggiora Vergano
Romana Maggiora Vergano
Sveva
Angelo Libri
Daniele
Annalisa Insardà
Fabrizia Sturzo
Corrado Barazzutti
Allenatore di tennis
Aurelia Martin Ancheta
Martina Brusco
Sonia
Director Monica Dugo
Writer Monica Dugo, Massimiliano Nardulli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Also known as
Come le tartarughe, Lisa

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 31 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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