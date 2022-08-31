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5.4
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Lisa
5.4
Lisa
, 2022
Come le tartarughe
Italy / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
5.4
Synopsis
Rome, historic center. Daniele, Lisa and two children: Sveva, a teenage girl, and Paolo, a seven-year old boy. A perfect family and a life that seems perfect. But it is not. One day Daniele empties his side of the wardrobe and leaves.
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Cast
Edoardo Boschetti
Paolo
Sandra Collodel
Nonna Franca
Monica Dugo
Lisa
Francesco Gheghi
Luca
Romana Maggiora Vergano
Sveva
Angelo Libri
Daniele
Annalisa Insardà
Fabrizia Sturzo
Corrado Barazzutti
Allenatore di tennis
Aurelia Martin Ancheta
Martina Brusco
Sonia
Director
Monica Dugo
Writer
Monica Dugo
,
Massimiliano Nardulli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
31 August 2022
Also known as
Come le tartarughe, Lisa
More
Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Updated 31 October 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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