Kinoafisha Films Muppets Most Wanted Muppets Most Wanted Movie Quotes

Muppets Most Wanted Movie Quotes

Constantine My name will go down as the greatest thief of all time!
Dominic Badguy You mean our names, right?
Constantine Of course. My name first, then spacebar, spacebar, spacebar... your name.
Walter Do you guys think that Kermit's been acting a little weird lately?
Miss Piggy That's ridiculous! He's never been so caring and devoted to me!
Rizzo Yeah, that's what we are saying!
Dominic Badguy Dominic: International Tour Manager.
[presents his business card]
Fozzie Bear "Dominic Bad Guy"?
Dominic Badguy "Bad-gee". It's French.
Kermit You mean all this time I've been trapped in a Russian Gulag, no one, not one single person from the Muppets, except Animal, noticed I'd been replaced by an evil criminal mastermind?
Fozzie Bear It sounds worse than it was...
Walter No, it's as bad as it sounds.
Rowlf the Dog [On the sign in German] Die Muppets?
Waldorf It looks like the reviews are out early.
Statler Or maybe that's the suggestion box.
[last lines]
Fozzie Bear [after the closing credits] The movie's over, Ma. You can go home now.
Fozzie Bear [holds up a photo of Constantine] Check this out!
[covers the mole]
Walter Oh, look, it's Kermit!
[Fozzie uncovers the mole]
Walter [shrieks] What did you do with Kermit?
[Constantine is watching tapes of Kermit to study him]
Jim Henson as Kermit [from The Muppet Show] It's The Muppet Show with our very special guest, Lynn Redgrave! Yea-a-a-a-a-a-a-y!
[pauses the tape]
Constantine Yea-a-a-a-a-a-a-esss!
Jim Henson as Kermit [from Sesame Street] Hi-ho, Kermit the Frog here...
[pauses]
Constantine Hi-lo, Kyer-mit thee Frog heere.
Jim Henson as Kermit [from The Muppet Movie] The lovers, the dreamers and me-e-e-e!
[pauses]
Constantine Thee louvers, thee dreemers and chee-e-e-e-e-se!
[smirks]
Constantine Nailed it.
Walter There's only one guy in this world who can save us! There's only one frog who can restore order, bring justice, and set things right!
Fozzie Bear You are talking about Kermit, right?
Dominic Badguy [Walter is skeptical of the Madrid show's success] I'm glad to say the Spanish reviewers disagree with you as well, Walter. They loved us. Five out of five jamon serranos.
Walter Whoa. Those reviews really came out fast.
Pepe the King Prawn And "Citizen Kane" only got four jamon serranos.
Nadya Good night, Danny Trejo.
Jean Pierre Napoleon [about to interrogate Miss Piggy] Alors, I think it's time for good cop, romantic cop!
[flips table to reveal a candlelit dinner]
Jean Pierre Napoleon Miss Piggy, you could end up locked inside! / Now's your chance to save your hide!
Miss Piggy Gentlemen, I did not know / it's a crime to steal the show.
Sam Eagle Tell us how the art was taken!
Jean Pierre Napoleon If you want to save your bacon!
Miss Piggy I haven't seen your missing art / All I've stolen is audience's hearts.
Sam Eagle We can give you a plea deal!
Jean Pierre Napoleon All you have to do is squeal!
Miss Piggy I'm not a thief, I don't know how / All I've ever taken is a bow!
Jean Pierre Napoleon We'll catch the swine that did this job!
Miss Piggy Give up the pig puns, creep! Go jump in a lake, that's my suggestion!
Jean Pierre Napoleon Jean Pierre Napoleon, Sam Eagle: Thank you, Piggy, no more questions!
Jean Pierre Napoleon [to Sam] I think she likes me.
Constantine It's time to light the lights.
[Detonates explosives]
Constantine [Pretending to be Kermit] A heartwarming lesson about sharing or waiting your turn or the number three.
Jean Pierre Napoleon You know, eh, I think they did it.
Sam Eagle No, they didn't!
Jean Pierre Napoleon Yes, they did, and we can pin it.
Sam Eagle If they did it, how did they do it?
Jean Pierre Napoleon If they didn't, how did they didn't?
Sam Eagle If they didn't, then it's easy, 'cause they simply didn't do it.
Jean Pierre Napoleon If they didn't, then I knew it! And with nothing I can prove it!... Excuse me.
Sam Eagle [holding up a C.I.A. badge] C.I.A.
Jean Pierre Napoleon [holding up an Interpol badge] Interpol.
Sam Eagle This is my travel badge.
[holds up a larger C.I.A. badge]
Sam Eagle Here's my real badge.
Jean Pierre Napoleon You must have been looking at the wrong badge.
[opens up his coat and his shirt, revealing an enormous Interpol badge underneath; Sam then unwraps a gigantic C.I.A. badge]
Sam Eagle You were saying?
[Salma Hayek and Gonzo are dressed in lurid red costumes for the Indoor Running of the Bulls]
Salma Hayek Gonzo, I don't want to do this.
Gonzo What? This is gonna be fantastic!
Salma Hayek Are you sure?
Gonzo [confidently] Nope.
Fozzie Bear [after they discover 'Kermit''s true identity, they scream in horror] We gotta get outta here!
Walter Yeah!
[But as they attempt to leave, Constantine is right in front of them]
Constantine Not so fast...
Walter Where's Kermit?
Fozzie Bear Wh-wh-what do you want?
Constantine You have wocka-ed your last wocka, bear.
[He prepares to attack them karate style. But then Animal attacks Constantine from above]
Animal Bad frog!
Fozzie Bear Fozzie Bear, Walter: Animal! Good shot!
Animal Thank you.
Miss Piggy Ich bin ein berliner.
Floyd Pepper More like "Ein frankfurter".
Miss Piggy You may be the world's most dangerous frog, but you're still a FROG!
[beats up Constantine]
Miss Piggy [in between punches] NO - ONE - TRICKS - ME - INTO - MARRYING - THEM - AND - THEN - HURTS - MY - KERMIE!
Constantine [dazed] What a woman...
Kermit Yeah, MY woman! And I believe this belongs to you!
[smacks Constantine with his mole]
[Fozzie discovers that Dominic has been bribing critics to give Muppets good reviews]
Fozzie Bear Why didn't WE think of that?... I mean, that's terrible!
[Miss Piggy does the Macarena]
Statler I don't believe it! They've managed the impossible! What an achievement! Bravo, bravo!
Waldorf What, you mean you actually like this show now?
Statler No, they've made the show even worse!
Kermit The weakest point in the gulag is over there, by the fourth wall.
[Kermit, Fozzie, Walter, and Animal turn and stare at the camera for several long seconds]
Scooter TWO Kermits?... Well, that explains a lot.
Rowlf the Dog I knew no one could have a cold for that long.
Pepe the King Prawn Or have that cheesy an accent, okay.
[Kermit tries to sneak out through a secret tunnel in his cell]
Nadya [in the tunnel] It's the first escape everyone tries!
[Kermit disguises himself as a laundry worker]
Nadya [in Kermit's laundry] It's the second escape people try!
[Kermit travels through the lavatory sewers]
Nadya [on a toilet seat] Third way!
[as Jean-Pierre Napoleon bids goodbye, he starts blubbering]
Sam Eagle Pull yourself together, man! Stop crying! We're only saying our final... farewell.
[tearfully]
Sam Eagle Goodbye... forever!
[embraces Jean-Pierre]
Sam Eagle [crying] I am going to miss you, my French friend!
[singing, after interrogating the Muppets about the robberies]
Jean Pierre Napoleon They didn't!
Sam Eagle No they didn't!
Jean Pierre Napoleon There's no way they did a crime!
Sam Eagle They couldn't, they're too stupid!
Jean Pierre Napoleon They're not criminal masterminds!
Sam Eagle They may not know who did it, but we know they didn't do it!
Jean Pierre Napoleon Jean Pierre Napoleon, Sam Eagle: So we know who didn't do it, we know who didn't do it!
Jean Pierre Napoleon They're incapable of being culpable!
Swedish Chef Shern de shern de herf! Sher de chicky en de farney hug!
Jean Pierre Napoleon To help with our investigation, can you do a full translation?
Translator What the Chef said to you was "Schnoop do schnnop do schnook". It's not Swedish.
Sam Eagle Kermit, let's begin! / Describe the day you played Berlin!
Constantine We rehearsed and then we walked about / We ate bratwurst and sauerkraut!
Jean Pierre Napoleon That night at 10:03 / were you inside the portrait gallery?
Constantine From 10:00 to 10:04 / was when we did the show encore!
Sam Eagle Hmmm, frog, we've got our doubts / Can you confirm your whereabouts?
Constantine My alibi is watertight / The audience saw me sing all night.
Jean Pierre Napoleon Monsieur, we know you did the crime!
Constantine I was on stage that whole time / Ask who sang "Rainbow Connection"!
Sam Eagle Sam Eagle, Jean Pierre Napoleon: Thank you, Kermit! No more questions!
Dominic Badguy I want every seat in the house filled. Give tickets away if you have to.
Critic Well, it's the Muppets. It won't be easy.
Kermit Bear left!
Fozzie Bear Right, frog!
Fozzie Bear I can do an Elvis impression!
Sam Eagle Sam Eagle, Jean Pierre Napoleon: ...Thank you, Muppets! No more questions!
Jean Pierre Napoleon Bring in the purple guy with the schnozz!
[Gonzo enters to be interrogated]
Sam Eagle Do you remember what you did / on the night you played Madrid?
Gonzo I was hit by a raging bull / and rushed off stage to the hospital!
Jean Pierre Napoleon Gonzo, what do you know / about the sculpture thefts at Madrid's Prado?
Gonzo I never saw the stolen busts / I spent the night in bed concussed.
Sam Eagle The truth is, Gonzo, the clock is ticking.
Gonzo If you don't believe me, ask the chicken! Camilla was there, she'll cooperate!
Jean Pierre Napoleon Madame, are you willing to corroborate?
Camilla Bawk bawk begawk, begawk gawk gawk!
Sam Eagle Will someone get this chicken out of here?
Gonzo Calm down, Camilla, it's a routine inspection!
Jean Pierre Napoleon Jean Pierre Napoleon, Sam Eagle: Thank you, Gonzo! No more questions!
Constantine It's not easy being mean.
[first lines]
First AD And cut!
Walter Wow, that was so amazing!
Kermit Walter, you did a wonderful job.
Walter Thank you, Kermit. Did we get that?
Miss Piggy We got it.
Kermit We got it, yup.
First AD [speaks into bullhorn] Movie's over, people, go home. That is a wrap.
Scooter Okay, nice work, everyone. Make sure to fill out your I-9's, and we'll see you on the next one.
Scooter [crew leaves the set] So uh, what do we do now?
Fozzie Bear Well, we're together again. We got the theater and all our fans are back.
Rowlf the Dog Actually, those were extras.
Fozzie Bear I saw a few tapping their toes.
Scooter Yeah, those were paid dancers.
Fozzie Bear Oh.
Miss Piggy Or, maybe since we're all here, now could be the perfect time for you and me to tie the knot, Kermie.
Kermit [stammering] Well... I mean, maybe I could-...
Walter Hey, what's the camera still doing here?
Statler Oh no, disaster! That can only mean one thing!
Waldorf Doggone it, you're right.
Statler Mm-hmm.
Waldorf It looks like they've ordered a sequel.
Statler Statler, Waldorf: Doh-ho-ho-ho-ho-ho!
[Constantine sees Dominic in an animal suit]
Constantine Number Two, you look ridiculous! Why are you wearing that?
Dominic Badguy Because I am the Lemur, and the world's new No 1 Criminal! That's right, this is where I double-cross you!
Constantine First rule of double-cross: you don't announce the double-cross before you double-cross. It's not even a rule, because it's so obvious!
[blows up Dominic]
Kermit Piggy, I'm sorry I ruined your wedding...
Miss Piggy Oh, Kermie... I'm so glad you did.
[they kiss]
[Fozzie climbs on top of Floyd Pepper]
Floyd Pepper Hey, watch the hair, bear!
Kermit Kermit, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Rowlf the Dog, Scooter: [singing 'We're Doing A Sequel'] We're doing a sequel...
Dr. Bunsen Honeydew I don't mean to be a stickler, But this is the seventh sequel to our original motion picture
Miss Piggy Is this a good time to discuss our upcoming European wedding?
Kermit the Frog No, actually, I'm kind of busy right now.
Miss Piggy Perfect! I have 23 swatches for the seat covers for the reception, eight font choices for the menu, which, by the way, we are not serving flies.
Kermit the Frog Piggy, what are you talking about?
Miss Piggy I'm just trying to involve you in some of the decision-making, dear.
Kermit the Frog What about being involved in the decision to get married in the first place, huh?
Miss Piggy Oh, Kermit, you never let me do what I want!
Kermit the Frog Oh, yeah? Well, what about what I want, huh? What about that? I-I haven't even proposed yet.
Miss Piggy You can do that on our honeymoon.
Kermit the Frog What? That-that's insane! Do you hear what you're saying?
Miss Piggy Insane? How dare you call your fiancee insane?
Kermit the Frog You are not my fiancee! We are not engaged! A-And as a matter of fact, the way this particular conversation is going right now... well... I'm fine with that!
Dominic Badguy [passing Constantine off as Kermit] Flawlessly executed. Bravo.
Constantine What did you expect from world's most dangerous frog and number one criminal, Number Two?
Dominic Badguy Yeah, I know. You're number one, I'm number two. I think you mentioned that before.
Constantine Now that we control the Muppet tour, Number Two, phase one of our plan is complete. We are now positioned to carry out greatest...
[mumbling]
Constantine ...burgle... blurgh-el... burgle...
Dominic Badguy Burglary.
Constantine Yes. Of all time and pin it on those gullible Muppets, who will spend the rest of their miserable lives behind bars.
Kermit the Frog Hold on, hold on! There must be some mistake! Don't you know me? I-I'm Kermit the Frog!
German Cop Silence, Constantine. The game is up.
Kermit the Frog Who?
[turning and seeing Constantine's wanted poster, he screams]
Kermit the Frog Oh, no, no! Wait a minute! I'm Kermit the Frog! Guys, this is a mistake, I'm telling you!
[getting thrown into the back of a police van]
Kermit the Frog Hey, hey! Hello! Somebody! Open up! I'm an Amphibian-American!
Sam Eagle I have never been to a more ridiculous crime scene.
Jean Pierre Napoleon [with a gasp, he finds Fozzie's rubber chicken] The comedian bear, he was here.
Sam Eagle [finding the Lemur's coin] The Lemur. He, too, was here. Could the comedian bear and the Lemur be one and the same?
Jean Pierre Napoleon The comedian bear is the Lemur. That is brilliant.
Sam Eagle But why would he steal a bunch of old bones?
Jean Pierre Napoleon The bones apparently belonged to one Colonel Thomas Blood. He was the only man to ever nearly steal the Crown Jewels of England.
Sam Eagle Wait! Where did the frog say he was getting married?
Jean Pierre Napoleon The Tower of London.
Jean Pierre Napoleon Jean Pierre Napoleon, Sam Eagle: The comedian bear is planning on stealing...
Sam Eagle ...the Crown Jewels!
Jean Pierre Napoleon ...the Tower of London! The Crown Jewels.
The Great Gonzo Hey, I have an amazing idea for an act. It's called the indoor running of the bulls.
Kermit the Frog Gonzo, I've told you, that act is far too dangerous.
The Great Gonzo Actually, Kermit, I was asking Dominic what he thinks.
Kermit the Frog Good grief.
Sam Eagle What is this? A toy?
Jean Pierre Napoleon This is my car, Le Maximum. It is illegal now in most of the EU for its massive size.
[getting in, they're uncomfortably crammed together]
Jean Pierre Napoleon It's so needlessly spacious, I feel guilty.
Sam Eagle I hate Europe.
Dominic Badguy Don't take it personally. They still love you. They just prefer me now.
Kermit the Frog Uh, thank you, Dominic. That's very comforting.
Dominic Badguy Do you know what I think helps sometimes in situations like this?
Kermit the Frog What?
Dominic Badguy A walk alone in the fog in former East Berlin. Maybe along a deserted canal.
[he shows Kermit a map with a large arrow literally labeled "deserted canal"]
Kermit the Frog Well, I guess a quiet stroll is not a bad idea. Let the others know I've gone, will you?
Kermit the Frog I've booked us into cabaret bars and coffee houses all across the industrial cities of Northern Germany. Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Mudburg, Vomitdorf.
Fozzie Bear Poopenburgen?
Kermit the Frog Fozzie, have a solid week booked in Poopenburgen.
Dominic Badguy Hi, guys. Look, it's Kermit, just back from his afternoon stroll.
Constantine Hi-lo! I am Kermit.
Dominic Badguy He's got a cold. That's why his voice sounds a little bit different at the moment.
[the other Muppets all mutter in agreement, and Constantine fakes a hacking cough]
Dominic Badguy See? Just calm down. Just relax.
Constantine You are right. Dominic is terrific!
Dominic Badguy Aw.
Constantine From now on, let's do whatever he says. Hmm?
Fozzie Bear Wow, that walk must have really helped.
Dominic Badguy Listen up. You're hot. You're having a moment. But what is inevitable about a moment? It ends.
Fozzie Bear [clutching Kermit] I don't want this moment to end!
Dominic Badguy That's why we got to get out there now and capitalize on this moment with a capital "C", yeah?
Beauregard Let's go, guys!
[starting the train in reverse]
Beauregard Oh! Oh. Well, that must reverse. Um... oh, well. This way looks good, too.
Kermit the Frog Since we're playing such a big theater, let's stick with what we know. We'll open with a cabaret number...
The Great Gonzo Kermit, when do I do the indoor running of the bulls?
[a bull bellows, and the other Muppets jump as its crate rocks]
Dr. Bunsen Honeydew Mr. Kermit, sir? I would very much like to demonstrate my magnetic bomb-attractor vest.
Kermit the Frog [Beaker approaches in said suit] Bunsen, why would you even invent one of those?
Dr. Bunsen Honeydew Why did I invent the unexpectedly exploding cupcake?
[inside Beaker's helmet, said cupcake explodes]
The Great Gonzo Hey, what about Muppet Ladder?
Kermit the Frog Muppet Ladder? That's never, ever worked, Gonzo. Last time we all tried that was twenty years ago, and you ended up in a cast for six months.
The Great Gonzo Yeah, good times.
Kermit the Frog [Dominic wants to change the venue of their first show] Guys, I-I'm not sure we can do this, you know?
Dominic Badguy Okay, let's put this to the vote. All those in favor of believing in ourselves, raise your hands.
Kermit the Frog [hands are raised] That's not what I'm saying.
Dominic Badguy And all those in favor of just giving up.
Kermit the Frog [with a sigh] I can't believe I'm voting for giving up.
Constantine [singing] I'm number one/You're number two/We're criminals at large/But I'm at larger than you/I'm number one/You're number two/I believe in equality/As long as you get less than me/I'm one.
Dominic Badguy You're one.
Constantine You're number two.
Dominic Badguy I'm number two.
Constantine You may think that you're smarter/But I'm smarter than you/I'm number one/You're number two/You're lucky to be number two/Not number three/I can see by the look in your eye/You want to get a bigger piece of the pie/One day, you'll get your chance/But in the meantime, you've got to dance, monkey, dance!
Dominic Badguy Really? I hate dancing.
Waldorf [boarding the train] I didn't know there was still third class.
Statler Third class? How about no class?
Dominic Badguy Have you studied your Kermit tapes yet?
Constantine Of course not. This is child's play for frog of my talent.
Kermit Kermit, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Rowlf the Dog, Scooter: [singing 'We're Doing A Sequel'] We're doing a sequel
Beaker [Beaker is teleported into a monitor with a test pattern screen, running frantically] Ooh! Ooh! Ooh!
Kermit Kermit, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Rowlf the Dog, Scooter: Let's give it a shot,
Kermit All we need now is a half-decent plot...
Gonzo Got it: an epic love story between a very handsome, long-nosed, purple thing and a beautiful chicken.
Gonzo [the scenery falls over] I call it: "Gonzo With the Wind".
Camilla [Camilla clucks]
Kermit Does anybody have any other ideas?
Fozzie Bear Oh, oh! It's about getting the Muppets back together again to stop an evil oil baron from demolishing the old studio!
Kermit Fozzie, did you even watch our last film?
Miss Piggy It's about a frog who marries a beautiful, perfect pig, and they have to kiss each other a lot!
Kermit Uh...
Swedish Chef [subtitled Swedish-sounding gibberish] How about a film on the existential conundrum of religious faith?
Kermit I don't think Americans watch subtitled films.
Dominic Badguy [Ricky Gervais appearing as himself] Kermit, how about the Muppets go on a world tour?
Kermit [Kermit gasps in surprise] That's perfect!
[Constantine tries to escape in a helicopter]
Constantine Something's wrong! We're not moving!
[the Muppets have made a ladder out of themselves to stop the copter]
Constantine You are ruining my getaway!
The Newsman Muppet News Flash! Constantine, the world's most dangerous frog, has escaped from a maximum-security Gulag in Siberia, Russia. This move has leapfrogged Constantine to the number-one most wanted criminal in the world, one place ahead of the mysterious Lemur.
Nadya [foiling Kermit's escape attempts] Give up, frog. I have Netflix account with search keywords "prison escape." I have seen every prison movie ever made. Even the ones in space.
Nadya We have annual lighthearted Gulag Revue coming up. It is that or they riot. I thought you might help me.
Kermit the Frog Uh... well, the thing is, Nadya, I'm sort of done doing that, but thanks for the offer.
Nadya This is not offer. This is prison. You are going to help me. Rehearsals tomorrow, 4:00 a.m. Or I put you on the Wall.
Kermit the Frog The Wall? W-Why would I be afraid of a wall?
[outside in the snow, she licks his back and throws him onto a wall with other prisoners]
Pops Just direct the show. You'll never escape.
Kermit the Frog Uh... what time did you say that rehearsal was?
[she yanks him off]
Kermit the Frog Ouch!
Constantine [after passing out from stage fright] What is happening? Why am I flying? Whoa.
[the audience gasps as he falls out of his "O" and lands on the stage]
Miss Piggy What the...?
Kermit the Frog Piggy, why do you need so much luggage?
Miss Piggy For our honeymoon, of course!
Kermit the Frog For our what?
Dominic Badguy I want you to conquer the world. Do an international tour. Show a global audience what you can do.
Kermit the Frog [over the other Muppets' excited chatter] Yeah, that sounds great, but I-I'm just not sure... wait, wait a second, guys, listen. I'd love to do that, too. But we've barely gotten back together. We don't want to mess that up.
Dominic Badguy Okay, I am inundated with offers of management at the moment. One Direction, U2, Cirque du Soleil. Just some of the acts I can list.
Fozzie Bear [exclaiming in awe] Wow, that's a good list!
Walter [arriving in Germany, a section of the train window falls off] Uh... was that supposed to happen?
Kermit the Frog [seeing the front page of Nadya's newspaper] Hey, wait a second. That's them! That's my friends! What happened to 'em?
Nadya "Dominic Badguy. An interview with the brains behind the Muppets' triumphant comeback world tour."
Kermit the Frog What?
Nadya It seems your friends do not need you anymore. They have forgotten about you.
Kermit the Frog Oh, no, no, no. They... they wouldn't. They-they-they couldn't. We're a family.
Nadya Family? No one believes in family in the gulag, frog. People are only ever out for themselves.
Sam Eagle This doesn't make any sense. Why break in, smash some priceless busts, and then not steal anything? There must be something bigger going on. But what?
Jean Pierre Napoleon I've got it!
[hearing a bell toll, he checks his watch]
Jean Pierre Napoleon Oh, sorry. 2:00 p.m. My day is over.
Sam Eagle [spotting the Muppets' promotional poster] Wait. Those weirdos, the Muppets, were performing next to the crime scene in Berlin. And here they are, performing right next to the crime scene in Madrid! You know what that means.
Jean Pierre Napoleon Yes, they love museums.
Sam Eagle No! They're suspects!
Jean Pierre Napoleon Okay. Overtime. We must find these Muppets before they flee the country. To the train station!
Jean Pierre Napoleon What about this comedian bear? He is too stupid to be stupid. He must be some sort of genius.
Sam Eagle Maybe your Lemur hunch is correct.
Jean Pierre Napoleon Except for the fact that Les Muppets play tomorrow night at the Dublin Theatre. Which just happens to be next door to the Irish National Bank! Maybe your Muppet hunch is... correct.
Sam Eagle It's almost as if we're...
Jean Pierre Napoleon Jean Pierre Napoleon, Sam Eagle: Not so different... after... all.
Jean Pierre Napoleon Come, come, mon ami! We must follow Les Muppets to Dublin!
Sam Eagle To Dublin!
Jean Pierre Napoleon Are you all Les Muppets?
Fozzie Bear Wow, those are big badges!
Nadya If you are not Constantine, why do you have that mole?
Kermit the Frog It's not real. Someone glued it to my lip.
Nadya As far as authorities are concerned, you are Constantine. Glue or no glue. Make yourself comfortable. You're going to be here a while.
Kermit the Frog I wouldn't be so sure. My friends will come here soon!
Nadya Now, lights out!
[as the lights go out, a clattering is heard]
Nadya Turn them back on! I can't see anything.
[the lights come back on]
Nadya [getting to her feet] You have to wait until I'm, like, out of the hallway. It's figure of speech.
Walter [witnessing Dominic bribing an Irish journalist and the theater manager] Where does he keep all those suitcases?
Sam Eagle What exactly are we doing today?
Jean Pierre Napoleon [sipping from a tiny espresso cup] I am doing my job. All we need to do is look at the map with the blinky lights and wait. This is how it is done here in Europe.
Sam Eagle In America, we use 3-D satellite LED displays. Not cardboard with Christmas lights stuck through it.
Jean Pierre Napoleon [getting an alert] A blinky light! She is blinking! Let's go.
Walter Fozzie... what if Kermit has been replaced by this Constantine guy?
Fozzie Bear [by coincidence, a lightbulb in the compartment turns on above his head] Nah, that's impossible. We'd all notice!
[the bulb goes off]
Fozzie Bear Wouldn't we?
Sam Eagle So, what have we got?
Jean Pierre Napoleon Two priceless paintings stolen and one average painting of an obscure English colonel.
Sam Eagle Hmm.
Jean Pierre Napoleon This has all the markings of the work of the Lemur.
Sam Eagle What's a lemur?
Jean Pierre Napoleon Only the second most wanted criminal in the world. And my personal nemesis. Unfortunately for me, his identity is a mystery.
Sam Eagle No, literally, what is a lemur?
Jean Pierre Napoleon Oh. It is also a rat-monkey from Madagascar.
Sam Eagle [trying to one-up each other's badge sizes] You've won this round, Pierre.
Jean Pierre Napoleon My name is Jean.
Sam Eagle Okay, Shawn. Looks like we're going to be working together. But that doesn't mean I have to like you.
Jean Pierre Napoleon I didn't like you first.
Sam Eagle I didn't like you before I met you.
Scooter We were all wondering, what's the set list for tomorrow, chief?
Constantine Mm, I don't care. Do whatever you want.
Miss Piggy What?
Floyd Pepper Is he serious?
The Great Gonzo Um, uh, Kermit, could I do indoor running of the bulls?
Constantine Sure, Zongo. Who cares?
The Great Gonzo Wow! Thank you, Kermit!
Miss Piggy Kermie, if he can do his thing, why can't I sing my five songs?
Constantine Well... you can. Who cares?
Scooter We don't have time for all this stuff. We're up to, like, a three-hour show, Kermit.
Constantine You are forgetting one thing, small man with glasses. I can give you what you want.
The Newsman Here's a Muppet newsflash. The years of waiting are over. The biggest "will they, won't they?" of all times has been answered with a firm "They will." Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy are to be married! That's right, folks. They're finally tying the knot.
Dominic Badguy What's wrong? You only ever knit when you're stressed.
Constantine The bear, the little guy, and their dog, they are onto us. They got away.
Dominic Badguy How are we gonna spin this?
Scooter We've all been thinking, and, uh... well, after you and Miss Piggy get married, what's gonna happen to the tour?
The Great Gonzo And to us?
Constantine Well, now you guys have all the freedom you want. You don't need me. I'm done with Muppets.
[they all react in surprise]
Constantine But, hey, it's been a good run, right? Hmm? Good luck.
Floyd Pepper [watching him leave] Kermit!
Rowlf the Dog Did, uh... did he just say what I thought he said?
Scooter What are we gonna do without Kermit?
Floyd Pepper The only thing we can do. Pack up, go to the wedding, and head back home.
Sam Eagle [nearly catching Constantine and Domininc] Did you see anything?
Jean Pierre Napoleon Not a thing. It is my lunch hour. It lasts six hours.
Link Hogthrob Hmm, let's see. Where am I seated? I'll need an usher. Usher? Is there an usher?
The Usher Yes. I'm the Usher. Pig or frog?
Link Hogthrob What do you think?
The Usher I don't know, man. Pig?
Link Hogthrob No. Frog. I'm related through marriage. What kind of an usher are you?
[Gonzo's Running With the Bulls stunt is a disaster]
Gonzo Who could have thought that this would go wrong?
Salma Hayek I did.
Kermit the Frog The wedding, i-it's starting.
[seeing Piggy in her wedding dress]
Kermit the Frog She looks beautiful. Fozzie, we got to do something.
Fozzie Bear Oh, this is so frustrating!
[stomping his foot, it goes through the car's floor]
Fozzie Bear Wow, would you look at that? Now that's a poorly-made car.
Jean Pierre Napoleon The Lemur! I have you finally!
Sam Eagle And Constantine, the world's most dangerous frog!
Kermit the Frog No, no, no.
Sam Eagle As you might say, case sol-ved.
Jean Pierre Napoleon [inexplicably, he's changed his clothes and his family has appeared] Perfect! Time for my annual eight-week paid vacation. Au revoir.
Sam Eagle No, wait! What am I supposed to do with them until the mobile holding unit arrives?
Jean Pierre Napoleon [leaving] On holiday!
Kermit the Frog I thought you guys had forgotten about me. That... that you didn't need me anymore.
Fozzie Bear We'd never forget about you.
Walter We need you more than ever, Kermit.
Animal Good frog.
Beefeater Vicar Do you, Kermit the Frog, take Miss Piggy to be your lawfully wedded wife, in sickness and in health, so help you God?
Constantine Yes. Yes, I do.
Beefeater Vicar And do you, Miss Piggy...
Miss Piggy Hmm?
Beefeater Vicar ...take Kermit the Frog to be your lawfully wedded husband, in sickness and in health, so help you God?
Miss Piggy I...
[one group of attendees gasp and lean forward]
Miss Piggy I...
[the other group of attendees do the same]
Constantine Just say "I do." This is what you've always wanted, right?
Miss Piggy I do?
Beefeater Vicar I'm sorry, is that a question?
Constantine No, it was not a question.
Miss Piggy Well, there's only one true way to settle this. First Kermit. Will you marry me?
Constantine Yes, of course, let's go! The helicopter is waiting, my love!
Miss Piggy And you, the other Kermit... will you marry me?
Kermit the Frog [stammering] Well, I mean, I... I would. I mean, I could. It's...
Miss Piggy That's my Kermit!
Kermit the Frog Piggy's gonna marry the world's most dangerous frog tomorrow? Piggy and the gang are in danger! To London!
Walter Walter, Fozzie Bear: No. Kermit!
Kermit the Frog [as he hurries to the exit, gunshots keep him at bay] Oh, yeah. I forgot. I'm in a gulag. Sorry about that, Ivan!
Ivan the Guard It's okay! No problem, Kermit. It's easy mistake.
Kermit the Frog Right. Thanks for not shooting me!
Ivan the Guard Sure. No prob... hey, nothing personal.
Constantine [breaking into the Irish National Bank] Do you have evidence to frame the bear?
[Dominic holds up Fozzie's rubber chicken]
Constantine Excellent.
Nadya Arrest him! Arrest that frog!
Kermit the Frog Nadya? Wait. For what?
Nadya For leading the largest mass break-out in Gulag history. You will get 30 years. Maybe 50.
Kermit the Frog But...
Nadya No "buts", Kermit. You didn't finish Gulag Annual Revue, and you didn't even say goodbye.
Kermit the Frog We still have to finish our world tour. And I know where we need to play next. For one night only... Siberia, Russia!
Walter We're sorry, Kermit. We're sorry that we didn't notice you were missing. We're sorry we didn't tell you often enough how much you mean to all of us. We're sorry we ever took you for granted. But that's never going to happen again. Because if Kermit has to go back to the Gulag...
[holding out his wrists]
Walter ...you'll have to take me, too.
Fozzie Bear You're my best friend, Kermit. Wherever you go, I go. You'll have to take me, too.
The Great Gonzo And me. Kermit, we convinced ourselves that evil frog was you because he gave us what we thought we wanted.
Rowlf the Dog When what we really wanted...
Scooter What we really needed...
Miss Piggy Was you, Kermit. The actual, real you.
Nadya It would appear you were right, Kermit. I guess this is your family. And families belong together. You are free to go. Forever.
Sam Eagle Congratulations, weirdos, you've saved the Crown Jewels!
Jean Pierre Napoleon And you've caught my nemesis, the Lemur. Look at his little costume. That's adorable!
Dominic Badguy I'm not adorable.
Sam Eagle He *is* adorable.
Constantine You're adorable! Did you make that kitty-cat outfit?
Rowlf the Dog The bad guy is Dominic Badguy!
Dominic Badguy [searching for Colonel Blood's key] Where is it?
Constantine It's got to be here somewhere. Keep smashing, Number Two.
Dominic Badguy What do you think I'm doing? I'm smashing.
Constantine Where is that key?
Dominic Badguy [picking up a statue] The last one. It better be in here.
Constantine He looks a little bit like you, Number Two.
Dominic Badguy [smashing it] Colonel Blood's key.
Constantine Hmm. Nice of him to label it.
Kermit the Frog It's always good to start with an up-tempo song and dance and then go into a comedy routine.
Big Papa But we like Boyz II Men!
Prison King It is Big Papa's favorite song. Lot of emotions in that song for him.
Danny Trejo I'm not learning no other song. I'm a triple threat! A singer, a dancer, and a murderer!
Fozzie Bear Huh. Kermit's got a big bomb collection.
[seeing the blueprints to the Irish National Bank]
Fozzie Bear Looks like he's planning some sort of comedy heist bit.
Walter I hope not. Those never work.
Gonzo [about Dominic] Well, he seems like a nice guy.
Rowlf the Dog Yeah. Humble and honest.
Kermit the Frog Kermit the Frog, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Rowlf the Dog, Scooter: We're doing a sequel.
Kermit the Frog Let's give it a go.
Tony Bennett With Hollywood stars.
Lady Gaga And more one-liner cameos.
Beefeater Vicar [a stained-glass window in the church is accidentally broken] That's only 800 years old.
Constantine I'm number one.
Dominic Badguy He's number one.
Constantine You're number two.
Dominic Badguy I'm number two.
Constantine Now, that's it, kid/There you go/Now step aside/This ain't your show/I'm one.
Dominic Badguy [mimicking] "I'm one."
Constantine I'm number one.
Dominic Badguy Yes, we know.
Constantine I'm...
Dominic Badguy He's...
Dominic Badguy Dominic Badguy, Constantine: Number one!
Constantine [tap-dancing on Dominic's head] That's how it's done.
Dominic Badguy I'm number two/He's number one/I can't believe I'm working for an amphibian/I'm number two/He's number one.
Constantine I'm number one!
Dominic Badguy You know life's gone to the dogs/When your boss is a frog/I can see it's just a matter of time/Before he's gone and I'm at the front of the line/It won't be long 'til I get my chance/But in the meantime, I've got to dance, monkey, dance.
Fozzie Bear [escaping from Constantine] We gotta go back! Warn the others!
Walter I tried. They didn't believe me. It's our word against his and, well, he's fooled them all.
Fozzie Bear Should we go to the police?
Walter We don't have any evidence!
[sighing]
Walter I feel terrible. I'm the one who talked Kermit into doing this tour in the first place.
Fozzie Bear Oh, I wish Kermit was here. He'd know what to do.
Miss Piggy How can there be two Kermits? Of all the ways to ruin a wedding, this has got to be the most creative.
Miss Piggy Kermit... I'm in the middle of a song here!
Constantine Miss Piggy. I have very important question for you.
Miss Piggy Yeah?
[he get down on one knee]
Miss Piggy What are you doing?
Constantine Comrades, I'm afraid I have bad news. Walter and Fonzie have quit the Muppets.
Lew Zealand [the group gasps] Wait. You can quit the Muppets?
Rowlf the Dog Wait a second. Walter quit the Muppets? We just did a whole movie where he joined the Muppets.
Floyd Pepper Yeah, we sure spent a lot of time on it.
Rizzo the Rat Ha! I'll say. Maybe even at the expense of other long-standing, beloved Muppets. Come on, Robin.
Robin [following him out] Coming.
Constantine Well, as the old saying goes... the show must continue, in a timely fashion.
The Great Gonzo Wait. Fozzie and Walter are part of our family. We can't let them go without a fight.
Constantine Once you have stolen the Crown Jewels and framed the Muppets, ring the tower bell five times and we will rendezvous on the roof.
Dominic Badguy But what will you do when you're married? Because the pig'll know everything.
Constantine Once she's served her purpose, kaboom. It will be bacon for breakfast.
[Deleted scene; Kermit sneaks into the Tower of London, carrying a large bouquet. Dominic sees him going past]
Dominic Badguy [thinking Kermit is Constantine] What are you doing here? You're supposed to get ready, Number One.
[He points to the mole planted on Kermit's face]
Dominic Badguy And also, your thing is showing.
Kermit Uh, yes. Uh...
[He clears his throat and puts on his best Constantine voice]
Kermit Yes, of course. I know that you, you, you complete idiot. Why do you think I am walking around with these flowers to cover my face?
Dominic Badguy Alright, calm down.
Kermit [slips into his regular voice] Thank you.
[He starts to walk away before realizing that Dominic could have found him out]
Kermit For nothing!
[deleted scene; the Swedish Chef has testified, but his language comes off as complete gibberish to Agent Napoleon]
Jean Pierre Napoleon To help with our investigation, can someone provide a full translation?
[Beaker translates the Chef's testimony]
[deleted scene]
Miss Piggy This ring, it's so... so black. It's a little ominous, to tell the truth.
Constantine It's a very rare black diamond. That ring is priceless like you, my dear.
Miss Piggy Oh, Kermie, you've never said that to me be...
[Something dawns on her]
Miss Piggy ... fore?
[Constantine shoves her to the front of the stage. She eyes him with suspicion]
Miss Piggy What's gotten into you?
Constantine Love, my dear. Love.
[Miss Piggy looks at Constantine with alarm before turning to face the press once more]
