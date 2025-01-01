[first lines]
Walter
Wow, that was so amazing!
Kermit
Walter, you did a wonderful job.
Walter
Thank you, Kermit. Did we get that?
Miss Piggy
We got it.
Kermit
We got it, yup.
First AD
[speaks into bullhorn]
Movie's over, people, go home. That is a wrap.
Scooter
Okay, nice work, everyone. Make sure to fill out your I-9's, and we'll see you on the next one.
Scooter
[crew leaves the set]
So uh, what do we do now?
Fozzie Bear
Well, we're together again. We got the theater and all our fans are back.
Rowlf the Dog
Actually, those were extras.
Fozzie Bear
I saw a few tapping their toes.
Scooter
Yeah, those were paid dancers.
Fozzie Bear
Oh.
Miss Piggy
Or, maybe since we're all here, now could be the perfect time for you and me to tie the knot, Kermie.
Kermit
[stammering]
Well... I mean, maybe I could-...
Walter
Hey, what's the camera still doing here?
Statler
Oh no, disaster! That can only mean one thing!
Waldorf
Doggone it, you're right.
Statler
Mm-hmm.
Waldorf
It looks like they've ordered a sequel.
Statler
Statler, Waldorf: Doh-ho-ho-ho-ho-ho!