Walter We're sorry, Kermit. We're sorry that we didn't notice you were missing. We're sorry we didn't tell you often enough how much you mean to all of us. We're sorry we ever took you for granted. But that's never going to happen again. Because if Kermit has to go back to the Gulag...

[holding out his wrists]

Walter ...you'll have to take me, too.

Fozzie Bear You're my best friend, Kermit. Wherever you go, I go. You'll have to take me, too.

The Great Gonzo And me. Kermit, we convinced ourselves that evil frog was you because he gave us what we thought we wanted.

Rowlf the Dog When what we really wanted...

Scooter What we really needed...

Miss Piggy Was you, Kermit. The actual, real you.