Kinoafisha Films Shine Shine Awards

Awards and nominations of Shine 1996

Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1996 Toronto International Film Festival 1996
People's Choice Award
Winner
Metro Media Award
Winner
