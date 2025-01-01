Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Shine
Shine Awards
Awards and nominations of Shine 1996
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1996
People's Choice Award
Winner
Metro Media Award
Winner
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree