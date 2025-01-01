Menu
Awards and nominations of The Lost Weekend 1945

Academy Awards, USA 1946 Academy Awards, USA 1946
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1946 Cannes Film Festival 1946
Feature Film
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1946 Golden Globes, USA 1946
Best Director
Winner
Best Picture
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
