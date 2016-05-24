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Sing - Trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Sing. Trailer

Sing. Trailer

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Publication date: 24 May 2016
Sing – In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario's attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists' find that their lives will never be the same.
7.5 Sing
Sing Musical, Animation, 2016, USA
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