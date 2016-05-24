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Sing. Trailer
Sing. Trailer
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Publication date: 24 May 2016
Sing
– In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario's attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes grander than he anticipates even as its finalists' find that their lives will never be the same.
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7.5
Sing
Musical, Animation, 2016, USA
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